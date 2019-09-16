Guru Nanak Nagar Kirtan Yatra enters Telangana

Reliving Sikhism’s relationship with the Deccan, the Nagar Kirtan Yatra sponsored by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee, Amritsar, as part of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the religion, crossed over into Telangana from Maharashtra late on Sunday.

The yatra that started from the Guru’s birthplace Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan, is a caravan of vehicles, including the ones carrying the palki sahib (palanquin) of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, the wooden footwear of Guru Nanak and other weapons, was received by scores of Sikhs and Punjabi devotees at the Reliance petrol bunk on NH 44.

The yatra had a halt of about 30 minutes, during which the devotees had darshan of the Guru Granth Sahib and the weapons, besides according traditional felicitations to the Panj Pyaras and other religious dignitaries in the caravan. The yatra had a brief halt at Nirmal town, where it was received by the local Punjabi community, before reaching Nizamabad in the small hours of Monday.

The wooden footwear of Guru Nanak and other weapons on display during the Nagar Kirtan Yatra in Adilabad on September 15, 2019 | Photo Credit: S. HARPAL SINGH

The relationship of Sikhism with the Deccan dates back to 1512 CE, when Guru Nanak visited these parts during his second missionary tour. Among other places, he visited Bidar, later named Nanak Jhira, in Karnataka that year, which has since become an important pilgrimage centre for Sikhs and has strengthened the relationship.

The Nagar Kirtan Yatra will also reach Nanak Jhira, where the 550th birth anniversary celebrations will be held in a grand manner. It will finally reach the Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar.