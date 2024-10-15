Gurrampode SI suspended for accepting bribe in murder case

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Multi Zone-II V. Satyanarayana has ordered the suspension of V. Narayan Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) at Gurrampode Police Station in Nalgonda district.

The decision comes after a report from the Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat Chandra Pawar, alleging that the SI had conducted a perfunctory investigation into a murder case and colluded with the accused. Nalgonda SP said that they found lapses in the investigation during the probe.

According to the report, the SI had accepted a bribe of ₹1 lakh in exchange for not naming two suspects, as accused in the case. This act, the IGP said, had tarnished the image of the police department.

The case, reported on August 28, pertains to Jala Durgaiah, a resident of Mulkalapally village, who reported the death of his wife, Rajitha. Durgaiah claimed that he had found his wife’s body hanging in their home. He suspected foul play and alleged that his neighbour, Ramulu, had been harassing and threatening his wife.

Based on Durgaiah’s complaint, the SI registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS (Suspicious Death) and began an investigation. However, enquiries revealed that the SI had failed to conduct a thorough investigation and colluded with the accused.

The IGP has ordered an inquiry into the matter and has said that appropriate action will be taken against the SI based on the findings of the investigation.

