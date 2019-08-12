Gurram Gadda residents on night vigil

It was virtual vigil by hapless residents of the marooned island village of Gurram Gadda in the middle of the swollen Krishna River in Jogulamba Gadwal district against snakes, scorpions and swarms of ants for the last 48 hours as flood water started rising alarmingly.

The village with a population of 1,200 with 190 households is cut off from the outside world as of Sunday night as flood water surrounded it from all sides. With water in the flooded Krishna rising by the hour, uncertainty prevails over access to the marooned village from either side.

Telugu Kondair Sanjeevulu, a farmer from the village telephoned The Hindu on Sunday night to pour out the woes of the villagers. “There was no power supply to the village for the last two days. It’s only an hour ago that power has been restored. But, it was nightmarish experience for all of us. As the water rose, snakes and scorpions started floating on the water. We had to keep awake all through the night by lighting firewood to ward off snakes,” he said.

It is a very tough situation for the locals as they are running out of drinking water.

Drinking water woes

“Residents are making a beeline to the only drinking water plant that supplies purified water. We will manage with one pot of water a day till situation normalises,” Sanjeevulu said.

He pointed out that the 1,200 acres of agriculture land was under water. The electrical motors on the river beds were completely submerged. A few farmers managed to bring out their motors while others were unlucky. Locals pointed out that the only motor boat operated from the village to the nearby Beerelli would stop operating from tomorrow as the water level is set to go up alarmingly. “Today we operated the boat to shift a four-year-old boy, who was sick to the Liquor Factory side instead of Beerelli as the water level was okay at that side,” Sanjeevulu said.

He lamented that so far the district administration has not responded to their plight. He hoped that relief would come to them immediately.