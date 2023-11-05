Gunman of Telangana Minister ‘shoots himself dead’

November 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An Assistant Sub Inspector (Armed Reserve), working as the escort in-charge in the security detail of Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy, reportedly shot himself dead with his service weapon here on Sunday.

According to sources, the body of the officer, Mohd. Fazal, was found at a breakfast hotel at Srinagar colony in Jubilee Hills police station limits. Mr. Fazal last spoke to his daughter and was dejected over a bank loan, sources said.

Ms. Sabita Indra Reddy and DCP (West) Joel Davis visited the spot and spoke to the family members of the officer.

The Jubilee Hills police suspect that financial distress was one of the reasons for the officer’s extreme step. An investigation is on.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 8142020033/44