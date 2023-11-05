HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gunman of Telangana Minister ‘shoots himself dead’

November 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Sub Inspector (Armed Reserve), working as the escort in-charge in the security detail of Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy, reportedly shot himself dead with his service weapon here on Sunday.

According to sources, the body of the officer, Mohd. Fazal, was found at a breakfast hotel at Srinagar colony in Jubilee Hills police station limits. Mr. Fazal last spoke to his daughter and was dejected over a bank loan, sources said.

Ms. Sabita Indra Reddy and DCP (West) Joel Davis visited the spot and spoke to the family members of the officer.

The Jubilee Hills police suspect that financial distress was one of the reasons for the officer’s extreme step. An investigation is on.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 8142020033/44

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.