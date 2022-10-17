Gun-wielding youth threatens, create ruckus at filling station 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 17, 2022 22:59 IST

An angry young man, who filled fuel and was allegedly denied digital payment facility, wielded a gun, threatened the staff and vandalised property of a filling station in Bahadurpura police limits here on Monday.

The incident took place at the Indian Oil filling station on the Bahadurpura road in the evening hours.

It was learnt that the filling station cashier demanded cash payment after his digital payment was not successful due to a technical reason.

Soon the man called two of his friends to the place and created a tense atmosphere at the station by pointing the gun at people, vandalising property and the office room. The whole incident was caught on a CCTV unit on the premises.

One of the three accused persons, who was restrained by the staff, was later identified as Iftikhar, a resident of Falaknuma. Two others managed to escape from the scene. Bahadurpura police are making efforts to nab them.

A probe was opened.

