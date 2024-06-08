Gullible men conned of lakhs over ‘dinner dates’

A 28-year-old man’s first date on May 24 with his Tinder match from 24 hours ago cost him ₹29,000. The date with the 22-year-old woman lasted less than an hour and half, after which the girl ‘ghosted’ him only to trap another man on the platform with a new name.

Madhapur police took suo motu cognizance of multiple such incidents and booked a cheating case against the pub hosting these ‘dates’. The case came to light after an ‘X’ post went viral.

According to DCP of Madhapur G. Vineeth, orders were sent to shut down the pub late on Friday, and the management, including managing director Barupati Tharun, 33, and two directors, Ganta Jagadish, 35, and Navodaya, 35, were being summoned for questioning.

Meanwhile, efforts are under way to trace and nab the event manager, Waqas, who is considered the show-runner facilitating the scam for a year now.

Eight victims have collectively shelled out over ₹2 lakh on their ‘first dates’, and three of them were conned by the same woman. Repeat orders of a particular German alcohol brand that came with a fresh new bottle of highly overpriced energy drink sent the bill into five digits in under two hours. The date ended with a series of shots, each costing ₹1,999 and then came the bill.

“She asked me to come to E-Galleria mall where she had already reached. Despite an array of dine-in options available on the third floor, she opted to go to Mosh Pub,” said Kunal, 26, another victim, a government employee in Hyderabad and a native of Delhi, who was forced to pay a bill of ₹17,000. Kunal matched with Kirti Sharma, 24, who claimed to be a make-up artist.

“I asked her if we could go to some other place. However, she was adamant that we only go to Mosh. It was pretty shady and dull. But before I could say something, she placed the order – a shot worth ₹1,599. The menu that was shared with men like us was on a tablet and different from the one shared with other customers,” said Nitin, a resident of Delhi, who shelled out ₹33,000 on his first date on April 24.

“The fifth time she ordered the liquor shot, she looked absolutely sober. That’s when I felt something was wrong. I suspected the pub was offering mock drinks to her,” Vikas, 31, a native of Andhra Pradesh said, who paid ₹28,000 on his date in the first week of May. Another man ended up paying ₹64,000 in the same way.

“While we were sitting in the club, the owner was constantly watching the girl. When the time came to pay the bill, she got up to use the washroom and the bouncers asked me to make the payment quickly. I immediately called my friends to arrange for money,” Kunal said.

The victims paid online with the QR code of ‘The Devil’s Night Club’, a club based in Mayur Vihar of Delhi. An entry fee of ₹500 in cash and ₹600 or ₹800 for cigarettes via UPI on individual accounts were common expense for each of the victims.

One of the victims, who had lost ₹40,000 to the scam, filed an online cyber crime complaint on March 25. “The pub offered fake menu with high prices, served fake alcohol to the woman and later, collected money with a fake bar code,” said the complainant.

