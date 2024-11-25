Gulf returnee Namdev Rathod thanks Nirmal Collector for ensuring his safe return, seeks support for self-employment

Namdev Rathod, a Gulf migrant worker from Ruvvi village in Telangana’s Nirmal district, who was recently repatriated from Saudi Arabia after being stranded in a desert there, following the joint efforts by the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the State government, sought government assistance for self-employment.

Mr Namdev along with his wife and son met Nirmal Collector Abhilasha Abhinav in Nirmal town on Monday. Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Parikipandla and others were present.

Mr. Namdev thanked the Collector for identifying his distress through social media and ensuring his safe return home. He appealed to the Collector for assistance in securing employment.

Mr. Namdev, who had gone to Kuwait for better livelihood in 2023, unknowingly crossed the border into Saudi Arabia while tending camels as part of his duties in the desert, official sources said.

He shared a selfie video highlighting his agony in the desert in August this year. Thanks to the proactive efforts of Nirmal Collector, he was safely repatriated to India on October 1.

The Collector assured Mr. Namdev that the district administration will take appropriate measures to provide self-employment opportunities to him.

She advised those planning to work in Gulf countries to avoid unauthorised agents and instead rely only on government-recognised agencies for safer migration.

