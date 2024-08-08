ADVERTISEMENT

Gulf migrant worker from Nirmal district pleads for help

Published - August 08, 2024 10:20 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

Namdev Rathod

An aggrieved Gulf migrant worker from Nirmal district narrated his tale of woe through a selfie video from a desert in Kuwait, where he landed a couple of months ago after being ‘duped’ by an unscrupulous Gulf agent and ‘forced’ to work as a camel herder in harsh conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Ruvvi village in Mudhole mandal of Nirmal district, Namdev Rathod, 50, shared a selfie video with his family members showing the extreme harsh conditions in the desert with a herd of camels in the backdrop two days ago.

In the video purportedly shot by him, he is seen weeping and making an appeal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help him return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, his wife Laxmi told The Hindu that her husband had gone to Kuwait at the fag end of last year to repay debts, misled by a local Gulf agent, who lured him on the promise of a housekeeping job.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He ended up as a camel herder in a desert in Kuwait after being deceived by the local errant Gulf agent, who took ₹1.20 lakh as commission, she rued.

“My husband is suffering from health issues and is unable to tolerate the heat wave and harrowing ordeal in the desert in Kuwait anymore,” she said pleading for the Central government’s intervention for the safe return of her husband.

His passport number is: P3799588, while the State of Kuwait Civil ID card number is: 273010186631.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US