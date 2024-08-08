GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gulf migrant worker from Nirmal district pleads for help

Published - August 08, 2024 10:20 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau
Namdev Rathod

Namdev Rathod

An aggrieved Gulf migrant worker from Nirmal district narrated his tale of woe through a selfie video from a desert in Kuwait, where he landed a couple of months ago after being ‘duped’ by an unscrupulous Gulf agent and ‘forced’ to work as a camel herder in harsh conditions.

Hailing from Ruvvi village in Mudhole mandal of Nirmal district, Namdev Rathod, 50, shared a selfie video with his family members showing the extreme harsh conditions in the desert with a herd of camels in the backdrop two days ago.

In the video purportedly shot by him, he is seen weeping and making an appeal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help him return home.

When contacted, his wife Laxmi told The Hindu that her husband had gone to Kuwait at the fag end of last year to repay debts, misled by a local Gulf agent, who lured him on the promise of a housekeeping job.

He ended up as a camel herder in a desert in Kuwait after being deceived by the local errant Gulf agent, who took ₹1.20 lakh as commission, she rued.

“My husband is suffering from health issues and is unable to tolerate the heat wave and harrowing ordeal in the desert in Kuwait anymore,” she said pleading for the Central government’s intervention for the safe return of her husband.

His passport number is: P3799588, while the State of Kuwait Civil ID card number is: 273010186631.

