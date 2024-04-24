GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gujarat CM to attend nomination filing rally of Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar on April 25

April 24, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take part in a rally slated to be held in Karimnagar on April 25 in connection with the filing of nomination by Bandi Sanjay, the BJP candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Patel along with the Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will participate in the rally to drum up support for BJP general secretary Mr. Sanjay, incumbent MP from Karimnagar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar constituency for the second term, party sources said.

The bike rally will begin near SRR Government Arts and Science College and culminate at Geetha Bhavan chowrasta in the town on Thursday.

