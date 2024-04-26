Gujarat CM attends BJP rally, campaigns in Karimnagar

April 26, 2024 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Reiterating the BJP’s slogan of “Abki baar, NDA sarkaar 400 paar”, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the BJP has already won Surat seat in Gujarat, where the party candidate was declared elected unopposed.

“We have won one seat and now, you all have to relentlessly strive for victory in the remaining 399 seats to make NDA cross the 400-seat mark this Lok Sabha elections,” said Mr. Patel while addressing a rally held in Karimnagar on Thursday.

He took part in a huge rally held in the town to mark the filing of nomination by BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and a host of other BJP leaders accompanied Mr. Sanjay.

Speaking from the open-top vehicle, Mr. Patel said that the slogan of “Abki baar, 400 paar” is resonating across the country as people have made up their mind to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term.

“I urge the people of Telangana to elect BJP candidates from all the 17 seats and send them to Parliament to pave the way for its comprehensive development, he added.

In Nizamabad, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the filing of nomination by BJP candidate D. Arvind. He, along with BJP OBC Morcha chief K. Laxman, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana and Armoor MLA Rakesh Reddy, submitted Mr. Arvind’s papers to the Returning Officer. Later, he addressed an election rally.

