Guidelines issued for smooth travel of migrant workers

After announcing its decision to allow migrant workers to leave for their native States, the government has taken steps to ensure that the health condition of these workers is checked by competent people before allowing them to leave the State.

The government has accordingly directed the district Collectors to constitute joint teams. These teams comprising revenue, police and medical officer, should be positioned at a convenient place about two to three kilometres from the inter-State border checkposts for conducting medical checkup of the persons in the vehicles passing through the place.

The joint teams should screen all the people in the vehicles and issue medical certificates after ascertaining their health condition and a prescribed proforma in this regard has been circulated to them. In addition to screening the passengers, the joint teams should also issue permits in the prescribed format showing vehicle details and the number of people travelling. The permit should duly mention the destination State to which the workers are moving.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued instructions on Saturday for making arrangements at checkposts. Accordingly, the joint teams should function round the clock. Sufficient teams should be kept in position to ensure that waiting time at these check points is not more than five minutes. He instructed the Collectors, commissioners and superintendents of police of the respective districts to personally supervise the process.