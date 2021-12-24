Guidelines issued for giving postings to employees in newly allotted cadres

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 18:40 IST

The guidelines follow exercise for allotting to new local cadres

Intensifying the exercise on allocation of employees to newly created district, zonal, multi-zonal and State cadres, the State Government has issued a series of guidelines for transfer and posting the staff in the newly allotted cadres by counselling.

Employees who are currently serving within the jurisdiction of the same local cadre to which they had been allotted should be deemed to have been posted in their current posts and should not be considered for fresh posting for the time being. For instance, an employee of the erstwhile Adilabad district allotted to Mancherial district and currently serving in the same district should be deemed to be posted in his present posting and need not be considered for fresh posting.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, in the fresh guidelines, that employees allotted to the new local cadres, but not serving within the limits of newly allocated local cadre should be given fresh posting in the newly allotted cadre. Accordingly, employee of the erstwhile Adilabad district currently serving in Nirmal district and allotted to Mancherial district should report to Mancherial district and should be given posting in the same district.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials concerned had been directed to prepare a seniority list for each category of posts. These lists should be prepared by the district heads of departments for the district cadre posts and should be approved by the collectors of the respective districts. The seniority list should be displayed in a specified format.

The officials should also work out vacancies available for filling up in that category/local cadre taking into consideration existing clear vacancies and vacancies arising on account of the movement of employees out of the cadre. Officials concerned should thereafter work out number of allocable posts in each category and local cadre, having due regard to administrative and functional needs, against which postings should be made.

In the process, steps should be taken to ensure that minimum operational staff was available in offices and functional units even in remote and hardship areas. The exercise, the Chief Secretary said, was necessary to meet the administrative requirements, prevent skewed distribution and ensure fair and balanced posting of available employees.

Efforts should be made to ensure that the posts were filled on priority basis in the cases where the available strength was lower that the allocable posts. Importance should be given to obtaining preferences from the employees in the prescribed formats and officials concerned could take up postings in the event of employees failing to give their preferences.

“The posting and transfer of employees shall be done in a transparent and objective manner, having due regard to preferences given and the seniority of the employees,” the Chief Secretary said in the order issued. The police department and the revenue earning departments could give further operational guidelines in the interest of operational efficiency.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said that the entire process should be completed within seven days and the employee would be deemed to have been relieved at the end of third day of the issue of orders. “Any violation in this regard will be viewed seriously by the government,” he warned.