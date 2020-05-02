Guidelines issued for construction sites

The department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development has issued standard operating procedure for carrying out construction activity at the sites where the labour is available at in-situ labour camps.

As per the guidelines, morning briefing sessions and safety meeting should be arranged every day, to review site protocols ensuring social distancing norms. Workers should be briefed about safety guidelines and important updates.

Mandatory thermal scanning of everyone entering and exiting a construction site should be done, and provisions for water, soap or hand wash or sanitisers should be made at all entry and exit points and common areas, and every worker and engineering staff should wash or sanitise hands while entering and exiting the premises. Face masks are mandatory, and hand gloves should be ued by the workers handling material coming from outside. Reusable equipment should be thoroughly cleaned and should not be shared.

Strict ban should be imposed on gutka, tobacco, and paan on the site, and spitting in common areas should be strictly prohibited. Food should be consumed at designated areas following social distancing.

Entire construction site should be disinfected on daily basis and housekeeping teams should be equipped accordingly. Ban should be imposed on non-essential visitors at sites, even if it is from the same company.

Authorised hospitals and clinics to treat COVID-19 patients should be identified and the list should be displayed at the site. A doctor should visit periodically for any medical assistance.

Appropriate signage should be displayed in local language or Hindi, the guidelines say.

On day zero, before resuming the work, mandatory medical check-up should be arranged for all workers. In case of any person with symptoms such as fever or cough, an ambulance should be arranged immediately through 108 or 104, and the person should be shifted to designated hospital.

Identity cards should be issued to workers and their family members, and proper record of all the workers should be maintained. All the essential items should be made available on site. No outside worker should be allowed to stay inside the premises.

Staggered timings should be implemented to avoid congestion at the entry gates, and number of workers at a particular time or place should be reduced by making arrangements for different shifts or areas.

Non-touch garbage bins with biodegradable garbage bag should be installed for waste collection, and proper disposal of garbage bags should be ensured. All protocol including emergency response must be laid out as per guidelines issued by government, said the guidelines.