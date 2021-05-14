Guidelines issued for admission of patients from other States in Telangana hospitals

Patients from other States should have prior tie-up with the hospital in Telangana for Covid admission.

The State government has issued a series of guidelines to streamline the admission of patients coming from other States into the hospitals here.

For the last four days, dozens of ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were held up on the inter-State A.P.-T.S. borders at Ramapuram check post near Kodada (Suryapet district), Wadapalli (Nalgonda district) and Pullur check post near Kurnool-Jogulamba-Gadwal district borders. On Friday too, tension mounted near the Pullur check post with T.S. police refusing entry to the ambulances carrying critically ill COVID-19 patients for want of proper documents.

Patients from other States should have prior tie-up with the hospital in Telangana for Covid admission. The hospitals on their part will apply in prescribed format to the control room set up for the purpose (phone no:- 040-24651119 and 9494438251 (WhatsApp), e-mail: idsp@telangana.gov.in). The applications will have basic details like the name of the patient, age, State, attendant’s name, mobile number, and type of bed tied up/care required.

On receipt of the proposal from the hospital, the control room would issue authorisation to travel based on which the patient could come to Telangana for hospitalisation. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed this to his counterparts in other States and Union Territories through a recent letter addressed to them.

The guidelines were issued as several patients from different States were travelling to Telangana in ambulances/vehicles for admission in hospitals for undergoing treatment without a prior tie-up with any hospital in the State. In the absence of prior tie-up, patients were not only losing valuable time moving from one hospital to other, but also give scope for potentially spreading the infection of different strains.

Accordingly, the guidelines had been issued under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and the enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for streamlining hospitalisation of patients coming from other States.