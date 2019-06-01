Guidelines for Rythu Bandhu scheme issued

The guidelines for Rythu Bandhu, the investment support scheme of Telangana government for agriculture, issued on Saturday for the ensuing kharif crop envisaged that they shall be the same as those for the corresponding season last year.

They shall be the same, including extension of scheme to the Agency areas for the benefit of Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) title holders, a government order said.

All the RoFR beneficiaries will be identified by district collectors according to guidelines issued by the Tribal Welfare Department in consultation with the Forest Department. The data pertaining to the RoFR patta holders will be obtained from the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare before every season as was done for revenue patta holders.

e-Transfer

The scheme will be implemented at the enhanced rate of ₹ 5,000 per acre per season to all pattadars and RoFR title holders by way of electronic transfer of money through e-Kuber (RBI payment platform) and the bills will be processed through District Treasury Office (DTO), Rangareddy district, as was done in last rabi. This was done because the system was streamlined and the Rangareddy DTO was well acquainted with the procedure.

It was proposed to provide assistance to all pattadars in both kharif and rabi as per the digitally signed data received from Chief Commissioner of Land Administration prior to every season as was done in 2018-19. The Agriculture Commissioner was authorised to issue sanction for drawal of funds from the DTO, Rangareddy, and the District Drawal Officer nominated from the accounts section of the Commissioner’s office shall present the bills in the DTO.

Failure cases

The validity time for resubmission of failure cases was extended from three to six months keeping in view the huge number of beneficiaries as there was a possibility of a number of such cases existing. The ‘give it up’ component of the scheme for those not opting to receive the money will be continued and the amount transferred to State-level Farmers Coordination Committee.