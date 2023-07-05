Guidelines for new ‘green city’ post GO 111 within 15 days

July 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The government is likely to come out with guidelines “within 15 days” for the development of 1.34 lakh acres that were “freed” after the abolition of GO 111 which restricted growth within the vicinity of the twin lakes of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, informed Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday.

“All parties have called for removing GO 111 and the Chief Minister has assured the local people during an election meeting. We can build another city there but we are not in a hurry. Consultations are on with urban planners and others on planning for roads, transport hubs, building zones and others as it is classified as a bio-conservation zone,” he said.

There are about 50,000 encroachments and the government has cleared ₹85 crore worth of sewage treatment plants to protect the lakes to prevent them from becoming another Hussainsagar. “We can still use 40 million gallons of water available in the twin reservoirs. We will connect them to the 15 tmcft capacity Kondapochamma reservoir so water will be available through the Godavari river at all times,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.