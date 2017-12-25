Gudatipally villagers fear displacement again

The government has proposed to increase the capacity of Gouravelli reservoir and is demanding some more land, which many farmers are reluctant to part with.

“We gave up 11 acres of our land for Gouravelli project in 2009 and were paid ₹ 2.10 lakh per acre, but not offered any rehabilitation and resettlement package. Some of the oustees have not been paid compensation so far for land and houses.

“Now the government is again seeking some more land and offering a nominal compensation. This will be displacement for the second time. We are not ready to sell our lands unless the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013) is implemented as it is,” says Nalla Bal Reddy, one of the farmers from Gudatipally village in Akkennapet mandal.

“The government failed to implement the promises of R&R and package even after eight years. How can we trust the government and sell our lands? Cancel all the notifications and pay the arrears with interest and then move ahead with the project,” he said in a memorandum submitted at the Revenue Divisional Office, Husnabad, on Friday.

There are about 40 farmers along with him demanding implementation of the LA Act – 2013. Copies were submitted at the mandal office and Collector’s office as well.

The villagers had also questioned the issue of notification under Section 11 (1) of LA Act alleging that the land rates were not revised and issuing notification without revision of land rates was not valid. They have also urged the officials to present the detailed project report (DPR) in Telugu so that they can study and understand the subject before attending the Grama Sabha.

In a related development, the villagers of Vemulaghat have submitted a memorandum to the RDO of Siddipet urging the officials to stop issuing award inquiry notifications as the case was pending in the High Court.