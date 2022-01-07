Gudatipally panchayat asserts its right!

HYDERABAD

Not to allow work on Gouravelli project till R&R package was implemented in full

Asserting its right as a local self government, the panchayat of Gudatipally, the village located in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district, and that would submerge in Gouravelli project, passed several resolutions in the Grama Sabha. The Grama Sabha held on January 4 was presided over by president Baddam Raji Reddy. Except one ward member all the others attended the meeting.

The resolutions included not to commence works of Gouravelli reservoir without issuing prior notice to the village panchayat, construction of a new village in the place of existing one, not forcing villagers to vacate their homes in the village till all facilities were created in the new village, paying Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) for 111 person who were missing from the list, paying compensation to all those who crossed 18 years from the date of issuing notification, allotment of double bedroom houses to the oustees, extending of package to all those who were married after 2010, providing amenities to the tanda residents as well, paying compensation for vacant places at houses and establishing village deities.

“These resolutions were passed unanimously in the presence of villagers and ward members were present,” said the resolution copy signed by the village sarpanch and panchayat secretary, in addition to ward members

They have submitted the copy of the resolutions passed at Grama Sabha to the District Collector and other officials on Friday requesting them ‘not to violate the rights of panchayat’ and create trouble to the villagers/ oustees.

“As a local government we have every right to pass resolutions to protect our rights. It is the responsibility of the authorities and State government to honour them,” Mr Raji Reddy told The Hindu adding that submitting the resolution copy was delayed as they were busy with the agitation at the project site.

As the police registered cases against the agitators for ‘violation of COVID-19 norms,’ they have started wearing masks and observing social distancing during the agitation.