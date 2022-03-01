Gudatipally oustees heave a sigh of relief

High Court directs officials not to take any coercive steps

The farmers of Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district felt elated with orders issued by the High Court directing the officials not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners.

As many as 25 farmers including Angeti Bhoodavva and others of Gudatipally filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to them.

“The action of respondents upon not issuing the R&R package to the to the petitioners out of the whole list in Gazette notification number 55, GO 68 (Collector Karimnagar proceedings), that the procedure while acquisition of land according to sections 16, 17, 18 and 19 of ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 and the Land Acquisition Act 1984’ in regarding the acquisition of land required for implementing the Gauravelli project through the mentioned Act, is illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional, contrary to law and against the principles of natural justice,” the petitioners appealed the court in their writ petition. They also urged the court to direct the respondents to issue R&R package immediately without delay.

After hearing both sides, the court directed ‘the official respondents shall not take any coercive steps against the petitioners, on February 28 th. Government pleader sought time for getting necessary instructions.

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy was present and the case was posted for March 3.

“We are seeking R&R package since long and fighting on the issue. Our names went missing from the list and with the directions from the Court we are hopeful that we get the R&R package,” Baddam Raji Reddy, sarpanch of Gudatipally, told The Hindu.