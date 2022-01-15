Gudatipally land oustees want 2BHK houses

Get only ₹50,000 from govt. to build houses

HYDERABAD

For the oustees of Gudatipally and hamlet villages that would get submerged under Gouravelli reservoir in Siddipet district, the amount paid by the government in 2016 for construction of houses was only ₹50,000 and that too when the government itself accepted that it required ₹5.04 lakh for construction of a double bedroom house.

On the other hand, the government offered ₹5.04 lakh to oustees of other projects who preferred to construct their own 2BHK houses on the site allotted by the government as part of package.

In the Gazatte notification issued on July 6, 2016, by the administration of the then erstwhile Karimnagar district, as many as 937 project displaced families were identified under Gouravelli reservoir as per data collected in 2010.

They were paid a total amount of ₹7.22 lakh each as Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package. This includes components like cattle shed ₹15,000, transportation charges ₹5,000, house construction ₹50,000, sanitation ₹3,000 totalling at ₹1.69 lakh and house site ₹5.53 lakh. This information was provided by officials to G. Raja Reddy, one of the oustees, under Right to Information (RTI) Act.

As a lumpsum amount, they had received ₹8 lakh each.

“The process for land acquisition was started in 2009-10 with a primary notification and in March 2010, ₹2.1 lakh per acre was paid. Measurements of houses was taken up in 2011 and for about 300 houses, the compensations were paid in 2015. For another 300 houses the payments were cleared between October 2015 and March 2016,” said the oustees admitting about payment of R&R.

“About 80 percent of the oustees had reinvested the compensation and R&R amount on land outside the project site of 1.4 tmcft reservoir proposed in the first phase. We have an intention to relocate to our village near our fields. After redesign and increasing the capacity of Gouravelli to 8.2 tmcft, the land where we invested our package amount was acquired by the government and we lost hugely. We have not received package for those lands acquired second time. Hence, we are demanding the government to allot double bedroom houses.Though MLA V. Satheesh Kumar has been promising houses under his quota, we want a commitment from the government in writing as it is a continuous process and we can grill the next government if it failed to fulfill the commitment by the previous government” Baddam Raji Reddy,Sarpanch of Gudatipally,said.