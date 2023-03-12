Gudatipally farmers allowed to continue agriculture work

March 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Some farmers of Gudatipally village in Akkannpet mandal of Siddipet district, who have not yet surrendered their land for the Gouravelli reservoir, have got a relief. The High Court has directed the Revenue and Police officials to allow the farmers to enter their fields and continue their agriculture operations. The orders were issued on Saturday.

Boini Bhaskar and three others of the village had approached the High Court alleging that a huge police force has been deployed in their village for the past few weeks and they are not being allowed even to enter their fields and take up agriculture operations. They have also informed the court that orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) are being violated by the officials.

After hearing arguments, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy has directed the police officials not to obstruct farmers from entering their fields. The next hearing was posted for March 31st.

The farmers of the village claimed that about 85 acres of the land was yet to be surrended to the government for the project and they are fighting for fair compensation. They said that they have approached the Court seeking justice as they were denied access to their fields by the police.