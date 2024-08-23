Guardians of health, victims of harassment

On a sultry afternoon in mid-May, a middle-aged man walked into an Area Hospital in the western part of Hyderabad, seeking relief from scabies, a contagious skin disease that causes itching and rashes. The duty doctor — a young woman in her early 30s — explained the treatment, administered the prescribed cream on his hand, and left the patient to rest in the emergencyward of the secondary-care health centre.

But when she returned an hour later to examine the affected area, the man suddenly unzipped his trousers and exposed himself, leaving the doctor momentarily paralysed by shock. The doctor froze for a few seconds before she finally bolted from the ward, her voice trembling as she frantically called for security. “It took me 10 minutes to find them and have the man removed from the ward,” she recounts.

The doctor shared her traumatic experience to highlight the pervasive issue of sexual harassment while taking part in a solidarity rally held in front of the Osmania Medical College (OMC) in Hyderabad on August 20, following the recent rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“While it might shock many, such incidents are disturbingly common for doctors, especially women, working in government hospitals. We face these threats regularly, and it’s a reminder of the need for stronger security and support systems at the workplace,” she says.

That incident, unfortunately, was not an isolated one. Female healthcare professionals across government hospitals in Telangana are increasingly finding themselves in unsafe and hostile environments, where the very sanctity of their workplace is under constant threat.

Despite the alarming frequency of such incidents, they often find themselves grappling with a system that offers little protection. The doctor, like many of her colleagues, has learned to balance caution with resilience, but the emotional toll is undeniable. “We come to work every day, prepared to handle medical emergencies, not personal threats. It is disheartening that the very places where we dedicate ourselves to healing others can become sources of distress for us,” she rues, her words echoing the urgent need for systemic change to ensure the safety and well-being of those on the front lines of healthcare.

A senior resident doctor at the Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad recounts a distressing incident from a few months ago. During a night shift in the emergency ward, she and her colleagues were handling two cases simultaneously. One was a critical emergency, wherein the patient was promptly treated. The other patient had come in with a simple complaint of ear pain, which the doctor says she personally examined. After prescribing medicines, she discharged him. The rest of the night passed without incident.

A few days later, however, the same patient took to a social media platform and posted that no doctor was available to treat him when he visited the ENT hospital. “The hospital authorities brought this to my attention and began questioning me,” she recalls.

Fortunately, CCTV cameras were operational that night, and the footage clearly showed the doctor attending to the patient. “It was both shocking and frustrating to be accused of neglect when I knew I had done my job. Thankfully, the CCTV footage helped clear my name. But this experience made me realise just how vulnerable we, especially female doctors, are to false accusations,” she says.

Environment of fear amid lax security

This vulnerability is not limited to accusations. There have been numerous instances of doctors and hospital staff being physically assaulted too. In May last year, senior resident doctors of the Nephrology department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, were violently attacked by a patient’s attendants. A group of 10-12 people stormed into the Acute Respiratory Care Unit ward after a 62-year-old patient, who had been admitted in critical condition, died. The group attempted to assault a female senior resident, and when her colleague stepped in to defuse the situation, he was struck on the shoulder. The attendants then grabbed his neck, and attempted to strangle him.

The glaring inadequacy of security in government hospitals remains a critical issue, and yet it often goes overlooked. Despite repeated reports of harassment, meaningful reforms have been slow to materialise.

In 2019, the Telangana government issued Government Order (G.O.) no.103, which outlined the creation of 164 security posts under the control of the Director General-Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF), for deployment in government teaching hospitals and medical units. According to the G.O., 128 personnel were to be deployed across eight government teaching hospitals, with another 36 assigned to hospitals in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar.

“Even though this order was issued over four years ago, little has been done to ensure the safety of doctors in government facilities. There are still many hospitals without any SPF deployment at all,” says Isaac Newton, a doctor of OMC.

The issue of SPF deployment has become a flashpoint for doctors in Telangana, who have been protesting for over a week following the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The protest, initially sparked by solidarity for the doctor’s tragic death, quickly evolved into a broader demand for urgent action on longstanding security issues.

“When we met the Health Minister to demand adequate SPF deployment across all government hospitals in the State, we were assured that the 2019 G.O. would be revised and a new order issued soon,” shares Chandrika Reddy, spokesperson for the Telangana Junior Doctors Association.

The Kolkata incident galvanised doctors to boycott out-patient and elective OT services, to build pressure on the government to deploy adequate security in hospitals across the State.

On August 16, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare mandated that an institutional FIRs must be filed within six hours of any violence against healthcare workers on duty. This order, responding to the growing violence against doctors and staff in government hospitals, emphasised that most assaults are by patients or their attendants.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also instructed medical colleges to develop a policy for a safe work environment within the college and hospital campus for all the staff members and to ensure prompt investigations and FIRs relating to incidents involving medical students. A detailed report must be submitted to the NMC within 48 hours of any incident, the order said.

Gruelling shifts, poor working conditions

Compounding the security issues are the deplorable conditions of doctors’ resting rooms in State-run hospitals. A doctor from Government Medical College in Nizamabad district describes the inadequate facilities and lack of security that leave doctors feeling unsafe during gruelling shifts. “The resting room at our hospital has only three beds, which are shared by doctors across shifts, so the door is frequently left open. With no security personnel nearby, we fear that a tragedy like the one in Kolkata could just as easily happen here. We submitted a written representation to the District Collector about this issue, but were told that there aren’t enough security staff to cover every area of the hospital,” she says with a sigh.

A female doctor from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal echoes the concern. “Take a closer look at the RG Kar incident — it happened while the doctor was resting after long hours on duty. I won’t hesitate to say that a similar tragedy could easily occur at any government hospital in Telangana. We often work 24-hour to 36-hour shifts, and the duty doctor’s room is our only refuge. Yet, many of these rooms are in deplorable condition, often shared by up to 10 doctors, regardless of gender. For female doctors, it is even more challenging as there are often no dustbins available to dispose of sanitary napkins during menstrual cycle,” she explains.

Samhita, a doctor of OMC, highlights the pressing security issues at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which handles around 800 to 900 out-patient visits daily, a number that swells with accompanying attendants. “The government should enforce security measures, including screening attendants and limiting the number to two per patient,” she suggests. She also raises a concern: many attendants arrive intoxicated, which can lead to violent behaviour and endanger the safety of doctors and staff.

A fellow doctor from OMC shares her anxiety with regard to night shifts at OGH, which run from 12.30 a.m. to 4.30 a.m. and from 4.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. “In the dead of the night, the hospital parking lot is often full, forcing me to park my two-wheeler near the old building. The 10- to 15-minute walk from there, in the dark, is nerve-wracking. At times, I call a family member or a friend to stay on the line until I get into the hospital safely,” she shares.

On addressing the security concerns, N. Rajkumari, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, a government-run tertiary care health facility in Hyderabad, assures that the hospital has robust security measures in place.

“At any given point of time, we have seven SPF personnel on duty, supported by a sufficient number of private security guards. Besides, our senior residents, postgraduates and other doctors work in groups to avoid situations where they might feel unsafe. We are committed to addressing any security issues raised by our staff,” she explains.

Hostile environment, ineffective laws

While doctors grapple with numerous challenges, including inadequate security and poor working conditions, misconduct within the profession adds another layer of risk for female doctors.

A recent case underscores this troubling reality: N. Laxman Singh, the District Medical and Health Officer of Kamareddy, was suspended in May this year following allegations of sexual harassment.

According to a report filed by the Kamareddy District Collector, Dr. Laxman had seven criminal cases against him on charges of sexually harassing female medical officers. He was arrested and produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, where he was released on bail pending the filing of a charge sheet and trial. An inquiry led by Amar Singh Naik, Additional Director (Malaria), found that Dr. Laxman had failed to adhere to administrative protocols, resulting in a recommendation for further disciplinary action by the Director of Health and Family Welfare.

Sexual harassment in the medical field is so pervasive that a duty doctor at a private hospital recounts her decision to study medicine in the Philippines, at half the cost and in a torture-free environment. “I was offered a B Category seat in India for ₹75 lakh upfront, and it would have cost over ₹1 crore to complete the course while possibly enduring harassment. In Telangana, caste also plays a role in harassment. The main offenders are often duty doctors and visiting consultants,” says the doctor, Kalyani G. (name changed upon request).

Kiran Madala, secretary general of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association, says: “If we look at the assaults on doctors and the consequences that follow, it is alarming to see that out of every 1,000 people arrested for attacking duty doctors, only three or four are actually convicted.”

He points out that even to secure an arrest, doctors often have to resort to protests or strikes, but meaningful action is often slow, leaving them in a constant state of fear and uncertainty.

In response to the ongoing threats, the Union Health Ministry issued an Office Memorandum on August 21, forming a National Task Force to address the safety of medical professionals. This 14-member panel, constituted following a Supreme Court direction, aims to implement stronger protection laws across the country. However, as Madala points out, “The Centre claims that around 26 States have laws to protect doctors from assault, but without an organised system in place, these laws are ineffective. This is why we are advocating for the Central Protection Act to be implemented uniformly across the country.”