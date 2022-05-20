GSK looking to invest more in Hyderabad

KTR holds discussions with Global R&D Head of GSK Consumer Health in London

KTR holds discussions with Global R&D Head of GSK Consumer Health in London

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao met Global R&D Head of GSK Consumer Health Franck Riot in London, where he is with an official delegation, and discussed growth witnessed by the safety and regulatory set up of GSK in Telangana and expansion plans.

Mr. Riot said the facility will look for opportunities to expand presence in Hyderabad as necessary to support the company future aspirations. Also, the facility will continue to grow out of Hyderabad even after the demerger of GSK Consumer Healthcare business into an independent organisation known as Haleon.

A release from the Minister’s office on the meeting said Mr. Rao noted that GSK has invested over ₹710 crore in Hyderabad and created employment for around 125 people. The facility has been expanding rapidly since its establishment in 2016 and witnessed investment of around ₹340 crore in last couple of years alone.

“Delighted to note remarkable growth of GlaxoSmithKline in Hyderabad. I’m sure the regulatory and safety operations of GSK in Hyderabad will continue to play a pivotal role in attaining the vision of GSK group. Telangana government will work hand-in-hand with the company and extend all support required to further accelerate the presence of GSK in Hyderabad,” the Minister said.