GSITI gets accreditation from Capacity Building Commission

June 14, 2023

The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) has won the accreditation certificate from the Central government’s Capacity Building Commissioner.

The accreditation certificate was handed over to GSI deputy director general and head of mission-V, Ch. Venkateswara Rao during the national training conclave held in New Delhi on June 11. The certificate was granted by the Capacity Building Commission for maintaining high standards in training and capacity building.

The training institute was evaluated by the National Accreditation Board of Education and Training and the certificate was presented by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

As part of the conclave, Mr. Venkateswara Rao had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished individuals. The Capacity Building Commission organised the national training conclave with the aim of strengthening collaboration among civil services training institutes and enhancing the training infrastructure for civil servants under Mission Karmayogi.

