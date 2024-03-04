GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GSI-Southern Region celebrates 174th foundation day

March 04, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Region of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) marked its 174th foundation day on Monday at its headquarters in Hyderabad. As part of the celebration, students from nearby local schools were invited to explore the rock garden on the campus.

Addressing the gathering, additional director-general Venkateswara Rao extended his congratulations to all the employees for their contributions. He reflected on the history of the GSI and urged the staff to do their bit to achieve excellence and meet the expectations of the Ministry of Mines.

Highlighting the Southern Region’s success in accomplishing targets related to e-HRMS and IGOT within a record time, Mr. Venkateswara expressed his joy and appreciation for the deputy directors general of state units and GSI officials for organising successful workshops on the utility of NGCM data, NGDR portal and emerging technology, aligning with the Ministry of Mines’ directives.

