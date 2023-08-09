ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gruha Lakshmi is continuous process, no deadline’

August 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R&B Minister clarifies

The Hindu Bureau

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy has clarified that the beneficiaries need not worry about allocation of Gruha Lakshmi as there was no deadline and it will be a continuous process.

“Gruha Lakshmi scheme was designed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao so that poor people having house site could construct a house of their own. There is no deadline to submit applications. There will be no house numbers or papers for houses or sites in Grama Kantham. Even then you can apply for the scheme,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy in a release here on Wednesday adding that applications can be sent to the Collector of the respective district.

“The scheme will be sanctioned for 3,000 beneficiaries in each constituency in the first phase. Then second phase will be implemented. Do not fall in the trap of opposition parties,” said Mr Prashanth Reddy.

