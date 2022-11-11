Growing human-monkey conflict at Yadadri

Not all devotees, like Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, carry dozens of bananas for monkeys hanging around the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. And not all hungry monkeys, as seen in Mr. Rao’s September 2020 picture, wait patiently till they are fed, and make cute pictures.

The human-monkey conflict around the hill shrine is not new at the renovated temple, but its severity has increased in recent times, thanks to the large-scale temple town expansion.

Grocery stores, small kiosks, and pushcarts in the town are monkey-proof, with curtains or wire mesh. Various “innovative” measures such as keeping a mug of water handy, a big stick, or a tiger soft toy are employed in shops from the bus station to the hill top to keep the at bay.

On the hilltop, where devotees are left to fend for themselves in the open, and owing to the limited availability of food, there is a severe competition among monkeys to snatch food. There have been reports of devotees suffering minor injuries when monkeys attacked them for food.

The temple’s M aada Veedhi, the prasadam counter, staircases, and lawns are the favourite spots for the simians.

Yadadri temple officials, who admit the increase in the simian trouble, observe that monkeys target smaller groups of devotees, usually during the week, for food. Unlike in nearby villages, troops of simians attacking a group did not take place.

Officials appeal to the devotees not to feed monkeys. The temple premises, however, lacks information to devotees on safety measures against monkey menace. And the authority is yet to implement a special drive to contain the menace.

According to devotees, children and senior citizens are easy target. They suggest that the officials should install audio equipment to keep off monkeys, translocate them to forested areas and other tested measures to make the temple area safe for all visitors.

Simians, on the other hand, in a rush to gather food or cross the roads, are also victims of roadkill by speeding vehicles. A dead monkey on the road side is a common sight too.