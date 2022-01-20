Growing clamour for booster shots for all adults

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 00:25 IST

The demand for booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all fully-vaccinated adults has been growing shriller. Health department staff said they have been receiving questions as well as requests from people aged below 60 years about eligibility for the precautionary dose, and whether they can opt for a vaccine other than the one they have taken.

Currently, healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with co-morbidities are eligible for the booster shots.

A day ago, Telangana Minister for Health T. Harish Rao had requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider giving booster dose to everyone above 18 years, and to reduce the time gap between second dose and booster dose from nine months to six months.

As per the Health department, the State has a total of 2,77,67,000 persons above the age of 18.