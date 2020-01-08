Groupism to the fore in TRS

Intense competition in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) for tickets in the ensuing municipal polls is leading to groupism in the party but immediate intervention by senior leaders seem to have quelled it to some effect.

In fact, the party wants to suppress any such aggressive mood, sending a strong message that the promoters won’t be tolerated.

A message mixed with a promise of nominated posts for those who are left out and also with a warning of disciplinary action for those planning to contest as rebels was let out by Animal Husbandary Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The Minister, who mediated with Tandur MLA P. Rohith Reddy and former Minister and MLC P. Mahender Reddy, over the issues with ticket distribution for their followers, said the party would amicably settle all the differences.

However, problems between the leaders is seen in most municipalities, particularly where MLAs elected on Congress tickets shifted loyalties to the TRS. Two layers of local leaders exist here and the cadre too are divided with loyalty.

The situation is similar in most municipalities in and around erstwhile Rangareddy district where Congress candidates won as MLAs but later joined the TRS.

It is also the case in areas where TRS leaders lost out in the race for MLA tickets but continue to be strong in their respective areas. Senior leaders however warned that any effort to sabotage the party candidates’ chances will be viewed seriously.

Mr. Yadav in fact went to the extent of saying that Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao himself has the list of all the leaders from village-level with him and he would not tolerate any indiscipline.

At the same time, he reminded the aspirants that the TRS government will be in power for the next four years and it will be to their advantage to support the party candidates.

The Chief Minister has called for a meeting of all the TRS MLAs on Thursday at the Telangana Bhavan to discuss the poll strategy with them. Party in-charges in the constituencies represented by the Opposition parties have also been invited.

Apart from sending a strong message once again that MLAs would be held responsible for the bad performance, the Chief Minister will also explain the party campaign strategy and the guidelines to be followed while issuing the B forms.