Group of plainclothes policemen, mistaken for thieves, attacked 

April 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The police team were trying to take into custody an accused when other residents raised an alarm and attacked them

The Hindu Bureau

A group of policemen who were not in uniform at the time of entering a building in connection with an investigation during the late hours on Sunday were mistaken for thieves and attacked by residents in Moghalpura police limits.

The injured included a detective inspector and four other constables of Mailardevpally police station. They were later taken to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the officers were in a building on the Sardar Mahal Road to investigate a case of gold smuggling. The building was occupied by several goldsmiths.

Reportedly, when the police personnel caught a suspect and were attempting to shift him from the premises, his aides raised an alarm, to which the other goldsmiths in the building gathered and roughed up the officers in plainclothes. Reportedly, they mistook the officers for thieves.

Based on preliminary investigation, six people were identified to have attacked the officers. A probe was opened.

