Group kidnaps bride-to-be from her home; 3 arrested

December 09, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A large group of young men descended on a house in the Adibhatla police station limits on Friday morning and allegedly kidnapped a soon-to-be-married 24-year-old woman.

The men, including the accused, identified as Naveen Reddy, arrived in cars. They then proceeded to the victim’s house in Manneguda. The accused then allegedly attacked the residents of the house and kidnapped the victim, identified as Vaishali, a medico. Reddy is said to own tea shops.

CCTV footage purportedly showed some of the accused carrying sticks. The accused allegedly attacked the victim’s relatives and damaged property.

Police rushed to the spot, took stock of the situation and began a preliminary investigation. They spoke the the victim’s family as well as neighbours. The victim’s family protested on the road and demanded justice and that she be brought home, unharmed.

Later in the evening, police rescued the victim and took three persons into custody. A case has been booked and an investigation is under way.

