  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Group kidnaps bride-to-be from her home; 3 arrested

December 09, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078

A large group of young men descended on a house in the Adibhatla police station limits on Friday morning and allegedly kidnapped a soon-to-be-married 24-year-old woman.

The men, including the accused, identified as Naveen Reddy, arrived in cars. They then proceeded to the victim’s house in Manneguda. The accused then allegedly attacked the residents of the house and kidnapped the victim, identified as Vaishali, a medico. Reddy is said to own tea shops.

CCTV footage purportedly showed some of the accused carrying sticks. The accused allegedly attacked the victim’s relatives and damaged property.

Police rushed to the spot, took stock of the situation and began a preliminary investigation. They spoke the the victim’s family as well as neighbours. The victim’s family protested on the road and demanded justice and that she be brought home, unharmed.

Later in the evening, police rescued the victim and took three persons into custody. A case has been booked and an investigation is under way.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.