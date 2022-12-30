Group III job notification issued

December 30, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The job notification to fill 1,365 posts of Group III services was issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday.

The commission had issued notification for 783 jobs in Group II services on Wednesday and 503 jobs in Group I in April. The preliminary test for Group I recruitment was already conducted. With this, the commission has so far notified for recruitment to fill up 17,457 posts in 22 services. Another notification for 5,204 posts of staff nurse was also issued by Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on Friday for recruitment in teaching hospitals and health facilities of residential schools. l

The largest chunk of 712 posts were reserved for finance department in the Group III services notified today. The next highest of 89 posts were in higher education, 73 in revenue, 70 in home, 56 in secondary education and 46 in general administration departments.