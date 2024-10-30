ADVERTISEMENT

Group-III hall tickets from Nov. 10 

October 30, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who applied for the Group-III services can download their hall tickets from November 10, the Telangana Public Service Commission said in a release on Wednesday. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the Commission website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

The Group-III service examination will be held in two sessions on November 17 and 18. The paper-I session will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and paper-II session from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The paper-III session on November 18 will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

According to the Commission, the gates of the examination venues will be closed by 9.30 a.m. for the forenoon session, and 2.30 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Candidates can contact the Commission’s technical help desk for any clarifications on phone numbers 040-23542185/23542187 on all working days from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Emails can be sent to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in

