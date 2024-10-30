GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group-III hall tickets from Nov. 10 

Published - October 30, 2024 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who applied for the Group-III services can download their hall tickets from November 10, the Telangana Public Service Commission said in a release on Wednesday. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the Commission website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

The Group-III service examination will be held in two sessions on November 17 and 18. The paper-I session will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and paper-II session from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The paper-III session on November 18 will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

According to the Commission, the gates of the examination venues will be closed by 9.30 a.m. for the forenoon session, and 2.30 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Candidates can contact the Commission’s technical help desk for any clarifications on phone numbers 040-23542185/23542187 on all working days from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Emails can be sent to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in

Published - October 30, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.