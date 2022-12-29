HamberMenu
Group II services notification issued

December 29, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has issued notification for recruitment to 783 posts of Group II services.

The commission has already conducted preliminary test for recruitment to 503 posts of Group I and invited applications for 9,168 posts of Group IV services in different departments from Friday.

The applications for Group II posts will be received online from January 18 to February 16. The posts include Assistant Section Officer in General Administration Department (165), Mandal Panchayat Officer in Panchayatraj and Rural Development Department (126), Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department (98) and Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (59).

