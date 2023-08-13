Group-II exams rescheduled to November 2, 3

August 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bowing to pressure from the candidates, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on Sunday, rescheduled the Group-II services recruitment examinations to November 2 and 3.

The exams were to be conducted on August 29 and 30 originally. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to consult the TSPSC and reschedule the examinations, given the protests by aspirants.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/, one week before the examination.

The Group-II aspirants were on a warpath demanding the postponement of the exams, claiming that they were clashing with other recruitment exams and enough time should be given to them for preparation, which is different for every exam. Moreover, they also argued that the Telugu Akademi had not published the requisite syllabus as the government failed to give the latest figures of all the sectors so far. Many questions were being asked about Telangana and its development. In the absence of the latest material it was difficult to prepare.

A couple of days ago, the aspirants laid a siege to the TSPSC office for over four hours and submitted a memorandum to TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran. Police arrested a few for the protests and filed a case against Ashok, a coaching centre correspondent, alleging that he provoked the candidates. He was remanded later.

On Saturday, TJS president M. Kodandaram and BSP president R.S. Praveen Kumar held a protest after the police confined them to their respective houses when they wanted to lead a protest at Gun Park in favour of the candidates.

