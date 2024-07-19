GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group-II exams rescheduled to December after Bhatti requests TSPSC for change in dates

Bhatti interacted with Group II candidates in the Secretariat on Friday

Published - July 19, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Group-II aspirants presenting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat in the presence of Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Friday.

Group-II aspirants presenting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat in the presence of Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Friday.

Following a request by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Chairman M. Mahender Reddy to consider the possibility of rescheduling the Group-II examination, the TGPSC announced that the exams have been rescheduled to be held in December this year.

The Deputy CM, who interacted with the Group-II aspirants at the Secretariat on Friday, said he would request on their behalf to the TGPSC to examine the possibility of conducting the exam in December last week as sought by them. Immediately after the meeting, the TGPSC released a statement and said after deliberating on the proximity of examination dates between various recruitment exams the Commission decided to reschedule the Group-II exams to be held on August 7 and 8 to December 2024.

Mr. Vikramarka said the government could save a lot of money if the job notifications were delayed or the recruitment exams were delayed but it intended to ensure that the youngsters get into the jobs at the earliest and settle down. That is why the government filled up 54,000 vacant posts in a span of three months, he said.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and himself had been focussing on recruitments with the sole aim of fulfilling their election promises. As per the promise, the job calendar will be announced after identifying the vacant posts and competitive examinations will be held without any overlapping.

The Deputy CM also lashed out at the BRS government stating that had recruitment been taken up on time in the last 10 years lakhs of families would have been settled down by now. “That is why Mr Revanth Reddy as the PCC president and I as the CLP leader made the issues raised by the unemployed as our party’s election agenda,” he said. “We are answerable to our conscience as we made an election promise,” he said.

He advised the youth not to fall into the trap of some vested interests. “If you threaten or resort to blackmail at the instance of some selfish persons, you will get entangled in cases and ultimately you and your families will suffer,” he cautioned.

Mr. Vikramarka also said that the government would soon inaugurate Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in every Assembly constituency for the benefit of those preparing for competitive examinations. The centres were being set up with modern technology and free online coaching will be offered to those preparing for competitive exams from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.