Group-II exams rescheduled to December after Bhatti requests TSPSC for change in dates

Following a request by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Chairman M. Mahender Reddy to consider the possibility of rescheduling the Group-II examination, the TGPSC announced that the exams have been rescheduled to be held in December this year.

The Deputy CM, who interacted with the Group-II aspirants at the Secretariat on Friday, said he would request on their behalf to the TGPSC to examine the possibility of conducting the exam in December last week as sought by them. Immediately after the meeting, the TGPSC released a statement and said after deliberating on the proximity of examination dates between various recruitment exams the Commission decided to reschedule the Group-II exams to be held on August 7 and 8 to December 2024.

Mr. Vikramarka said the government could save a lot of money if the job notifications were delayed or the recruitment exams were delayed but it intended to ensure that the youngsters get into the jobs at the earliest and settle down. That is why the government filled up 54,000 vacant posts in a span of three months, he said.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and himself had been focussing on recruitments with the sole aim of fulfilling their election promises. As per the promise, the job calendar will be announced after identifying the vacant posts and competitive examinations will be held without any overlapping.

The Deputy CM also lashed out at the BRS government stating that had recruitment been taken up on time in the last 10 years lakhs of families would have been settled down by now. “That is why Mr Revanth Reddy as the PCC president and I as the CLP leader made the issues raised by the unemployed as our party’s election agenda,” he said. “We are answerable to our conscience as we made an election promise,” he said.

He advised the youth not to fall into the trap of some vested interests. “If you threaten or resort to blackmail at the instance of some selfish persons, you will get entangled in cases and ultimately you and your families will suffer,” he cautioned.

Mr. Vikramarka also said that the government would soon inaugurate Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in every Assembly constituency for the benefit of those preparing for competitive examinations. The centres were being set up with modern technology and free online coaching will be offered to those preparing for competitive exams from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.