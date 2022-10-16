Group I test: Police help several aspirants reach exam centre on time

A police officer on bandobust duty wheeling a physically challenged candidate into an exam centre in Khammam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for recruitment to Group-I cadre posts concluded peacefully in the Cyberabad police limits. There were 121 exam centres in the jurisdiction limits and police ensured adequate bandobust arrangements for an incident-free day.

The Traffic Task Force (TTF) — motorcycle-borne traffic officials in charge of regulating traffic and preventing violations — offered timely help to candidates taking the exam.

They came to the rescue of aspirants who had reached a different exam centre by mistake. Officials used their motorcycles and SUVs in three separate incidents and helped the hapless candidates reach the centres in the nick of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A traffic constable offered a ride to a female candidate while a traffic inspector ensured two candidates reached the right centre in Kukatpally. In Madhapur, two candidates were dropped off at their exam venue in the Traffic ACP’s SUV.

Police imposed Section 144 for the purpose from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in and around all centres. Several senior officers visited the centres and inspected arrangements. Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra visited the exam centres at the Government High School in Chandanagar and MGIT College in Kokapet, and took stock of the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police commissionerate, as per its earlier notification, ensured smooth flow of traffic on Sunday. The commissionerate limits had 108 examination centres. Based on proximity to main roads, where usual traffic volume is high, police deployed additional bandobust.

Vanasathalipuram limits, a bottleneck on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada), was one of the stress points where police made additional efforts.

Smooth conduct

The test went off smoothly in Karimnagar district on Sunday with 79.30% of the registered candidates appearing for the test at 35 exam centres.

Around 82.51% of the 4,226 registered aspirants took the test in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The attendance stood at 77.19% in Peddapalli district, 80.64% in Jagtial district and 82.90% in Nirmal district.

Against a total of 21,025 registered candidates, as many as 16,605 appeared for the test in Hanamkonda district. In Khammam district, 13,428 candidates appeared for the test, registering 77.32% attendance.

About 74.69% of attendance was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem district where 6,611 candidates took the test at 23 exam centres in the tribal-majority district. Several candidates in old undivided Adilabad district and a few other neighbouring districts reportedly missed an opportunity to write the test due to late arrival at the designated exam centres.

Police personnel on bandobust duty at an exam centre in Warangal city took care of a month-old baby outside a venue while her mother took the test. In another instance, a police officer on bandobust duty at Naya Bazar Government High School in Khammam helped a physically challenged candidate reach the exam hall in a wheelchair in a hassle-free manner.