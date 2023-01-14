Group-I Prelims results released

January 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Group-I Preliminary test results were declared on Friday night with 20,050 candidates selected to write the main examination that would be conducted in June this year.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has placed the details of the successful candidates along with the list of hall ticket numbers on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. The pattern of the Main examination will be available on the Commission’s website from January 18.

The results were released after the Telangana High Court permitted the TSPSC to release the results that were delayed with a candidate approaching the court over an issue. The court felt that the results of thousands of candidates cannot be delayed because of objections from individuals.

The Commission notified 503 vacancies in the Group-I services for which the preliminary was conducted on October 16. This is the first Group-I exam conducted in the last eight years and the only one after the formation of Telangana as a separate state.

TSPSC officials said that there was no minimum qualifying mark prescribed for any category. The candidates for the Main examination were selected based on the number of vacancies in each zone. For every vacancy 50 candidates were selected duly following the rule of reservation for caste, gender, economically weaker sections, physically challenged and sports categories.

According to the TSPSC, in the categories of visually handicapped (women) in multi-zone II and hearing impaired (general) in multi-zone II, the ratio of 1:50 could not be fulfilled as there was a shortfall of candidates in those categories.

If two or more candidates secured equal marks in the test, the order of merit of such candidates was considered on the basis of their local status to Telangana. “If the marks and local status of two or more candidates were equal, then the date of birth of candidates was taken for ranking i.e., the elder candidate was given a higher rank. In compliance with interim orders of the High Court, the Commission followed the women’s reservation horizontally, a statement from the TSPSC said.

Candidates who failed to bubble the OMR sheets or wrongly bubbled the hall ticket numbers and the test booklet number in the OMR sheets were invalidated for the Main examination as per the instructions given in the notification.

The TSPSC further said that in case of any grievances, candidates can contact help desk numbers - 040-22445566, 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 from 10.30 am to 1 pm and 1.30 pm to 5 pm on working days. Candidates can also email their grievances to ‘helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.’