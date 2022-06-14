Group I prelims on October 16

The preliminary exam for recruitment to Group I services of State government will be held on October 16.

About 3.80 lakh applications were received for 503 posts of Group I like Deputy Collectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police when the deadline expired on June 4. The posts - applications were in the ratio of 1:756. For the 225 posts reserved for women, the ratio was 1:672.

The preliminary exam was initially expected in July - August but the Telangana State Public Service Commission apparently addressed the concern of the candidates for longer duration of time to prepare for the exam which will be held for the first time after formation of Telangana State. The main exam was likely to be held in January - February. The government had dispensed with interviews for all the recruitment exams.