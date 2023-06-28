HamberMenu
Group-I prelims key and OMR sheets on TSPSC website

June 28, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made available the preliminary key of the master question paper along with scanned OMR sheets of the Group-I preliminary test conducted on June 11.

Candidates can access them on the website ‘www.tspsc.gov.in’ and download the same up to 5 p.m. on July 27. The TSPSC has scanned 2,33,506 copies of OMR sheets and hosted them on the website.

A statement from the TSPSC said that it will accept objections, if any, from July 1 to 5 and no objection raised after 5 p.m. on July 5 will be accepted and considered. Candidates should submit their objections in English language only as the box provided in the link is compatible only for the English language. Candidates must attach copies of proof from the sources quoted and websites mentioned along with objections.

“Sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references, if they are not authentic or official,” the Commission added.

