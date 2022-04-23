Group-I notification likely next week

This would be the first notification after the formation of Telangana

After a long gap of 12 years aspirants of Group-I posts from Telangana can expect the notification in a couple of days.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) that met to discuss the issuance of notification discussed the modalities and the posts identified in each department decided to take a few more days to release the notification.

The government recently announced that 503 posts in Group-I services would be filled in 19 departments. Out of the total posts, 121 are Mandal Parishad Development Officer posts, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

This would be the first notification of Group-I after the formation of Telangana. The last notification was released in 2011 but the recruitment was completed in 2017 overcoming several legal issues.

However, to ensure that legal issues don’t delay the recruitments the government has taken a decision to do away with interview for all categories including Group-I and Group-II. However, the selection for Group-I would be in two stages – Prelims and Mains.