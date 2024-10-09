Group-I Mains hall tickets can be downloaded from October 14

Candidates who have qualified for Group-I Mains can download their hall-tickets from October 14, 2024 from the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) website.

Mains exam

The exams will be in Hyderabad from October 21 to 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates will be allowed inside the exam centre from 12.30 p.m. and the exam centre gate will be closed at 1.30 p.m. and no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre after gate is closed.

The TGPSC, in a release, instructed candidates to preserve the hall tickets and question papers till the end of the selection process as they have to be produced whenever asked for. No duplicate hall-ticket will be issued.

Wall clocks

The TGPSC further said that wall clocks will be placed in all centres for candidates to check the time and write the exam accordingly. In case of any issues with downloading the hall-tickets, a help line desk has been set up and candidates can reach out to the Commission on 040-23542185 or 040-23542187.

