Group-I exam preliminary answer key released

Published - June 14, 2024 01:03 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The preliminary answer key of the recently conducted Group-I examination was released by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday.

Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ‘tspsc.gov.in’ and the preliminary key and the master question paper will be made available in the login of the candidates from June 13 to June 17 on the website. Candidates can login after entering their credentials and they can submit suggestions or identify the mistakes if any, by 5 p.m. on June 17.

The Group-I exam was conducted on June 9 this year after it was cancelled two times in the previous BRS government due to paper leakage once and for violation of norms in the conduct of examination when it was re-conducted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies. The Group-I Mains exam will be conducted from June 21 to 27 in Hyderabad for the eligible candidates. The Main examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The papers, except General English, in the Main examination can be attempted in English, Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates.

