Group-I aspirants opposing Mains exam meet PCC president, KTR

A section of Group-I aspirants who are opposing the conduct of Mains exams reached out to TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with their argument that the exam be postponed till the pending cases are settled by the High Court.

A group of aspirants went to Gandhi Bhavan in the morning for a dharna but were arrested by the police. However, PCC president Mr. Mahesh Goud asked the police to release them and they were invited to meet him with their grievances. The aspirants explained to him that several cases were pending on the G.O. 29, based on which the Mains list was prepared. They wanted the government to re-release the preliminary list based on G.O. 55 which gives more opportunities to the reserved categories in the open category posts.

Mr. Goud said he would take their issue to the government’s notice and the Congress always listened to the students and youngsters. Later, he told the media that the Group-I preliminary was conducted in the Congress government after it was cancelled twice in the BRS government, one for leakage of paper and another time for ignoring the laid out norms.

Mr. K T Rama Rao also invited a section of the aspirants to the Telangana Bhavan after they extended an invitation to him to address their dharna at Ashok Nagar. KTR assured them of all the help from the party to put pressure on the government to postpone the Mains exam. He also offered them legal help in their fight, stating that the government is adamant despite the affected candidates demanding the postponement of exams.

The aspirants also explained to him that their intention was not for cancellation of the exam but only postponement. The candidates also argued that the exam would be automatically cancelled if they went to the Supreme Court against G.O. 29 but they don’t have the intention of creating legal troubles for the entire exam.