Group-I applications date extended till March 16

March 14, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Group-I aspirants can submit their applications till March 16 as the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to extend the date by two days. March 14 was the last date as per the original schedule.

The decision was taken after a large number of requests were received from the aspirants for an extension of the date. A press release from the TSPSC said that candidates who have not applied till now can avail this opportunity and apply for the Group-I Service Notification on or before 5 pm on March 16, 2024. “No further extension of time will be allowed,” the release said.

The Group-I prelims is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024. The examination will have 150 questions of multiple choice and the duration of the exam is three hours. Those selected in the prelims will appear for the Main exam and the dates for this are yet to be announced. The TSPSC has announced 563 vacancies across various departments.