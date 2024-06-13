Group-1 main schedule released 

Immediately following the conduct of Group-I preliminary examination on June 9, the Telangana Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the schedule for the Mains examination.

The conventional and descriptive model of the three-hour examination will be held from October 21 (Monday) to October 27 (Sunday), 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Announcing the details, the Commission said that all the examinations, except for General English (qualifying test) on October 21, will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu mediums.

The candidate, however, can answer the remaining six papers only in the medium chosen in the application, and deviation will render the candidature invalid. As per the schedule, Paper-I General Essay will be held on October 22, Paper II History, Culture and Geography (23), Indian Society, Constitution and Governance (24), Economy and Development (25), Science & Technology and Data Interpretation (26), and Telangana Movement and State Formation (27).

Question paper pattern, syllabus details and other instructions are as per the notification available on https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/notifications