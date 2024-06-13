GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Group-1 main schedule released 

Published - June 13, 2024 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Immediately following the conduct of Group-I preliminary examination on June 9, the Telangana Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the schedule for the Mains examination.

The conventional and descriptive model of the three-hour examination will be held from October 21 (Monday) to October 27 (Sunday), 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Announcing the details, the Commission said that all the examinations, except for General English (qualifying test) on October 21, will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu mediums.

The candidate, however, can answer the remaining six papers only in the medium chosen in the application, and deviation will render the candidature invalid. As per the schedule, Paper-I General Essay will be held on October 22, Paper II History, Culture and Geography (23), Indian Society, Constitution and Governance (24), Economy and Development (25), Science & Technology and Data Interpretation (26), and Telangana Movement and State Formation (27).

Question paper pattern, syllabus details and other instructions are as per the notification available on https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/notifications

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.