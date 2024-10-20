Group-1 main examination to be held from today

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 main examination, amid last-minute protests and hope for a postponement, will commence Monday onwards.

A total of 31,382 candidates will appear for the examination to be conducted till October 27 through 46 centres in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Based on the notification issued in February earlier this year, to fill 563 various posts, the Commission conducted the preliminary examination on June 6. Of the 4.03 lakh registered candidates, 3.02 lakh (about 74%) appeared for the examination. And following a 1:50 ratio, the Commission provisionally admitted the 31,382 candidates for the mains examination.

Crucially, it had further added: “The number of candidates to be admitted to the written (main) examination (conventional type) would be 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone. Provided that, in case of any shortfall in respect of candidates in reserved categories as laid down in Rules 22 and 22 (A) of Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules – 1996, action shall be taken to include such number of candidates from the merit list beyond 1:50 ratio as required to meet the shortfall in the respective categories.”

The raging protests by the candidates which started on Wednesday continued till Sunday, a day before the commencement of the exam timetable.

Last hope

Aspirants, although downloaded their examination hall tickets, continued to demonstrate on Sunday, and appeared before the media to vent their concerns for the final time. Their hopes soared high as media outlets circulated news that a group of Ministers met legal experts and Commission members, apparently, to discuss postponement options and disclose the crucial announcement. However, there was no such development.

The protesting aspirants, speaking to mediapersons, strongly believed that “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was being misled. He has not understood the difference between G.O. No. 29 and 55,” they said, demanding the cancellation of G.O. No. 29 and for rescheduling the exam time-table.

Referring to Mr. Reddy’s address about Group-1 aspirants’ protests during a police function held on Saturday, they said: “G.O. No. 29 is not constitutional, it denies the reservation policy. And it does not help students from SC, ST and BC communities. The Chief Minister is speaking the opposite of this,” they said.

